US men create Guinness World Record for highest altitude football catch, watch video here

Two men from the United States have grabbed everyone’s attention for making a world record for the highest altitude catch of an American football. Their video was shared by Guinness World Records on their official Instagram page.

"Highest altitude catch of an American football is caught 188.9 m achieved by Rob Gronkowski and Jedd Fisch," Guinness World Records captioned the video of the record on its Instagram page.

The video starts with a man throwing an American football from a very high altitude, and then shows another man, who was seen wearing a helmet and gloves, catching it.

Have a look at the video here:

The video has received 3,98,000 views so far!

Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the throw was insane. Another said that this was a brilliant catch. A user even expressed the desire to get a Guinness World Record award for just looking at the video. “I could probably catch that,” reacted another.

Mocking at the record a user commented, "Lol what record is this? Is it because he's American? You didn't even show the full video." A few also questioned why was this even a record with many of the users saying that even they could do it.

Earlier, a person named Thimothy Shanon Jebaseelan had created a record of the highest catch of a cricket ball after he catched a ball from a height of 119.86 m (393 ft 3 in). Thimothy was born in Sri Lanka and had shifted to Australia in 2018.

It is to be noted that he had attempted to create a record in 2019 but he then broke his finger, resulting in a trip to the hospital which lead to the record being abandoned. He then reattempted in 2021 and succeeded in his attempt to create a world record.