US men create Guinness World Record for highest altitude football catch, watch video here
Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the throw was insane. Another said that this was a brilliant catch. A user even expressed the desire to get a Guinness World Record award for just looking at the video.
Two men from the United States have grabbed everyone’s attention for making a world record for the highest altitude catch of an American football. Their video was shared by Guinness World Records on their official Instagram page.
"Highest altitude catch of an American football is caught 188.9 m achieved by Rob Gronkowski and Jedd Fisch," Guinness World Records captioned the video of the record on its Instagram page.
The video starts with a man throwing an American football from a very high altitude, and then shows another man, who was seen wearing a helmet and gloves, catching it.
Have a look at the video here:
The video has received 3,98,000 views so far!
Reacting to the video, a user wrote that the throw was insane. Another said that this was a brilliant catch. A user even expressed the desire to get a Guinness World Record award for just looking at the video. “I could probably catch that,” reacted another.
Mocking at the record a user commented, "Lol what record is this? Is it because he's American? You didn't even show the full video." A few also questioned why was this even a record with many of the users saying that even they could do it.
Earlier, a person named Thimothy Shanon Jebaseelan had created a record of the highest catch of a cricket ball after he catched a ball from a height of 119.86 m (393 ft 3 in). Thimothy was born in Sri Lanka and had shifted to Australia in 2018.
It is to be noted that he had attempted to create a record in 2019 but he then broke his finger, resulting in a trip to the hospital which lead to the record being abandoned. He then reattempted in 2021 and succeeded in his attempt to create a world record.
also read
Preeti Maske becomes first woman to cycle from Leh to Manali in 55 hours, creates world record
On 22 June, Maske was flagged off at 0600 hours by Brigadier Gaurav Karki, Chief Engineer BRO at Leh
Watch: Indian man holds scorpion pose for nearly 30 minutes, creates world record
Since being shared, the video has collected more than 1.1 lakh views. Many congratulated Moradiya for achieving this feat while others shared their experiences while performing this asana
US woman creates Guinness World Record by swimming furthest distance in mermaid fin
The Estonian professional swimmer, who started swimming after her lungs got collapsed due to auto-immune health problems, had followed a strict routine for over a year. She used to wake up at 4 in the morning to practice swimming under the same condition.