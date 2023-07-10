US marine arrested after missing teen found at California base camp

US Authorities have reported that a Marine was taken into custody last month after a 14-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, was discovered in the barracks of a California base.

The teenager was found on June 28 by military police at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, shortly after her grandmother had reported her disappearance to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

1st Marine Logistics Group later issued a statement confirming that an unidentified Marine from Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group, was detained for questioning by the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) on June 28.

The Marine remains in custody but has not yet been formally charged.

The statement emphasized the seriousness with which the command views the matter and all the allegations.

It also stated that the investigation is being supported by the sheriff’s department and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, with the assistance of NCIS.

The involvement of the human trafficking task force in the investigation has not been confirmed by representatives from the state attorney general’s office, who did not respond to inquiries as of Sunday morning.

According to reports, the girl’s grandmother reported her missing on June 13, stating that she had run away from home four days earlier.

Although the girl had run away in the past, she had always returned home quickly. The sheriff’s office entered her information into various missing person databases, including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

It has been claimed that the girl has been safely returned to her grandmother. Detectives interviewed the teenager, and the family was offered unspecified services. Further details about these services were not provided by the sheriff’s office upon a follow-up inquiry.

To protect the privacy of the minor victim, her identity has not been disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

Jeff Houston, a spokesperson for NCIS, stated that they do not comment on ongoing investigations out of respect for the investigative process and, therefore, cannot provide any further details.

Lt. David LaDieu, the media relations director for the sheriff’s department, clarified that the investigation is being handled by NCIS, and their department’s involvement was limited to recovering the juvenile since she was reported missing from their jurisdiction.