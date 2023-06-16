US man sues Facebook after being banned 'without reason', wins $50,000 lawsuit

The US man who sued Facebook for denied access to his personal account won $50,000 or Rs 41,11,250 in compensation, reported Fox News. In 2022, Jason Crawford, a Columbus resident, sued Facebook after they ceased his account, which had many personal photos stored. He claimed that “no valid reason” was presented and the Meta Platform, which also runs Instagram and WhatsApp, refused to work with him on improving the situation.

Crawford claimed that Facebook did not specify which actions or posts violated community rules. He told FOX 5 Atlanta that upon waking up ‘one Sunday morning’ as he tapped on the Facebook icon, he was ‘locked out’ of the app just like that. Meta made clear that he was ‘banned.’ He added, “It just gave me the briefest snapshot of saying that I had violated their standards on child sexual exploitation. And then it went away.”

Course of action

According to Crawford, multiple attempts at contacting Facebook’s parent company failed and the issue was not resolved. It was impossible for him to appeal the decision and contact Facebook’s support system as it was only accessible through an active account. “If you don’t have an account, you have no way of submitting it, so it’s like a dog chasing its tail,” he said.

In the past, he received a violation for political comments. However, this time, he was completely blocked from accessing Facebook. “I just think it’s bad business practice. It’s a crappy way to treat people. At least tell me what I did wrong,” Crawford told the local station.

Crawford sued Facebook in August 2022 claiming negligence on the company’s part. Despite the lawsuit, Facebook stayed silent. He explained: “It was as if I didn’t exist and Facebook was operated by a bunch of ghosts or something.”

Later, Meta was ordered to pay $50,000 when Facebook’s legal team failed to respond. Eventually, Facebook restored his account, but the fight isn’t over yet since Facebook isn’t cooperating and hasn’t paid out. “I felt a little bit vindicated, and they activated my account again,” Crawford told the station.

