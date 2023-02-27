US man arrested for throwing water on brother's head over a piece of pie

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 64-year-old man in Florida, US, has been arrested for allegedly dumping two glasses of water on his brother during an argument over pie, Local 12 reported.

The man, identified as David Sherman Powelson was arrested on Wednesday and charged with one count of first-degree felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, court records reviewed by Law & Crime show.

A felony is a serious crime in the United States, and aggravated battery, which is normally a second-degree felony under Florida state law, is reclassified as a second-degree offence if the victim is over the age of 65, with a three-year minimum jail sentence.

An argument ensued between Powelson and his elder brother after he ate a piece of pie that his elder brother had been saving for later. Powelson said the pie was left in the refrigerator for days and ate it, which started the argument.

“Powelson was near the kitchen and decided to fill up a large glass full of water and dump it on the victim’s head to ‘cool him down’. Powelson proceeded to fill up another glass and dumped it on the victim in the living room,” police said.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call about a “physical domestic dispute” around 8:30 pm [local time]. The victim became upset and an argument ensued,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

“While sitting in the chair, David Powelson emptied two large glasses of water on the victim. The victim feared Powelson’s aggressive behaviour would lead to him being physically harmed and or killed,” police said.

Powelson’s brother didn’t suffer any injuries during the course of the altercation because “only water was thrown on the victim,” authorities said.

