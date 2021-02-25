US man accused of triple murder 'cooked' victim's heart with potatoes, tried serving it to other victims
The crime was reported merely weeks after the suspect, Lawrence Paul Anderson, who has a long arrest record, was released from prison on a general commutation
A man accused of a triple murder in the US state of Oklahoma sliced one victim’s heart from her body and cooked it with potatoes to serve to other victims before attacking them, US media reported Wednesday.
The suspect, Lawrence Paul Anderson, allegedly removed the organ from the body of a neighbour he had stabbed to death, according to Oklahoma City News 4 TV and the Oklahoman newspaper.
He allegedly then brought the heart to his uncle’s home where he cooked it and tried to serve it to the uncle and his wife, investigators reportedly told the Grady County Court in Chickasha on Tuesday.
Anderson then allegedly killed the uncle and his four-year-old granddaughter in the home and severely injured the wife in the 9 February spree.
“He cooked the heart with potatoes to feed to his family to release the demons,” an agent wrote in a search warrant presented in court.
The crime came just weeks after Anderson, who has a long arrest record, was released from prison on a general commutation by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 on drug charges.
He confessed to the murders in court on Tuesday, according to the reports.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
NBA: Tim Hardaway Jr, Luka Doncic star in Dallas Mavericks win; Washington Wizards beat Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas were playing for the first time in eight days after two postponements because of a wintry weather blast in Texas. Kristaps Porzingis didn’t play after showing up on the injury report the day of the game with back stiffness.
NBA: Joel Embiid scores career-high 50 points in 76ers' win over Bulls; Nuggets beat Cavaliers
Embiid added 17 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in a dominating performance at both ends.
NBA: Utah Jazz thump defending champions Lakers; Lu Dort shines in Oklahoma City Thunder's win
The Western Conference-leading Jazz made 22 three-pointers to the Lakers' eight, pulling away in the second quarter as they improved to 26-6.