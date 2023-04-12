US-made chips 'flowing' into Russia despite sanctions

Washington/Moscow: Made in US semiconductors worth hundreds of millions of dollars are flowing into Russia despite Washington’s sanctions on Moscow in the wake of Vladimir Putin-led country’s invasion in Ukraine.

According to an investigation by Nikkei, even more than a year after the Russia-Ukraine war, US-made semiconductors are flowing into Russia.

On February 24 last year, the US banned the export of semiconductors to Russia, except for humanitarian purposes and other special exceptions, soon after Moscow invaded Kyiv — a move aimed at weakening Russia’s ability to wage war by cutting off its access to semiconductors.

“Chips are vital components in missiles, tanks, drones and military aircraft for functions including guidance systems, radar and nighttime image sensing, and US manufacturers command a large share of the market for high-performance products,” read a report by Nikkei.

Despite US’ sanctions Russia continues to acquire chips through circuitous routes, the report said, adding that a large portion of it flows through small traders in Hong Kong and mainland China.

The customs data from Export Genius, an Indian research company, show that “3,292 transactions worth at least $100,000 each, and 2,358 of them — about 70% — were labeled as products of US chipmakers such as Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments and many others” between the time frame of February 24 and December 31, 2022.

The total value of these transactions was a whopping $740 million (approx).

About 75 per cent of these transactions (1,774) were shipped from Hong Kong or mainland China, while most of the shippers were small or midsize companies.

The report further found that some of these companies were established after the Ukraine invasion.

During the same period in 2021, customs data reportedly showed only 230 high-value exports of US-made chips to Russia via Hong Kong and China, with a total value of just $51 million.

Nikkei stated, “The tenfold increase in value is just one eye-catching aspect of the data. Another is the prices given for some products. In one of the most expensive deals, Hong Kong company Agu Information Technology shipped Intel chips worth more than $10,000 apiece to Russia.”

(With inputs from agencies)

