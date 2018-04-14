You are here:
US-led Syria strikes: Insulting Vladimir Putin in 'unacceptable', says Russian ambassador, warns of 'consequences'

World Reuters Apr 14, 2018 09:37:28 IST

Washington:  Russia’s ambassador to the United States on Friday warned that there would be consequences for the US-led military strikes on Syria, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia’s president.

File image of Russia's ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov. Reuters

“A pre-designed scenario is being implemented,” Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. “Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.”

“Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible,” he added. “The U.S. - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries.”


