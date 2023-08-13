US-led naval coalition caution ships to avoid Iranian waters to avoid seizure

According to the US Navy, a US-led naval coalition in the Gulf has cautioned ships in the vicinity to avoid Iranian seas to prevent probable capture.

The warning indicates that tensions remain high in and around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran captured tankers in late April and early May, even as Washington and Tehran reach an agreement to release five US nationals arrested in Iran and the US enables $6 billion in Iranian cash held in South Korea to be unfrozen.

“The International Maritime Security Construct is notifying regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimise the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions, which we seek to de-escalate,” Commander Timothy Hawkins, spokesman for the Bahrain-based US Fifth Fleet, said late on Saturday.

“Vessels are being advised to transit as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible.”

A fifth of the world’s crude oil and oil products transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point at the mouth of the Gulf between Iran and Oman.

The agreement to free US nationals detained in Iran and allow them to return to the US would remove a significant irritation between Washington and Tehran, which remain at odds over issues ranging from Iran’s nuclear programme to Tehran’s support for regional Shi’ite militias.

As part of the agreement, the US will free certain Iranians from US jails, according to Iran’s UN envoy.