US, Japan to agree to develop hypersonic missile interceptor

According to Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper, Japan and the United States will agree this week to cooperate and build an interceptor missile to counter hypersonic weapons created by China, Russia, and North Korea.

The agreement on interceptors to target weapons designed to bypass existing ballistic missile defences is expected when President Joe Biden meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the United States on Friday, according to the article, which did not provide a source.

Outside of business hours, officials from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not be reached for comment.

Hypersonic projectiles can vary course, making them more difficult to aim than traditional ballistic warheads, which fly on predictable trajectories as they descend from space to their targets.

According to the Yomiuri, Biden and Kishida will meet on the margins of a trilateral meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at Camp David, Maryland.

In January, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada, and agreed to examine building the interceptor.

An agreement would be the second of its kind in missile defence technology.

Washington and Tokyo collaborated on the development of a longer-range missile capable of hitting warheads in space, which Japan is putting aboard warships in the waters between Japan and the Korean peninsula to deter North Korean missile assaults.