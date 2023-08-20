US, Japan and Australia plan joint navy drills in disputed South China Sea, say Philippine security officials

According to Filipino security officials, the US, Japan, and Australia are planning a joint navy drill in the South China Sea off the western Philippines this week to demonstrate their commitment to the rule of law in the region following a recent display of Chinese aggression in the disputed waters.

On 5 August, Chinese coast guard ships fired water cannons at Philippine vessels in the disputed waterway, where conflicts have long been considered as a possible flashpoint and have constituted a fault line in the region’s competition between the US and China.

Three aircraft and helicopter ships will sail together in a display of force and conduct combined drills as part of the exercise. Following the offshore drills, their commanders will meet with their Filipino counterparts in Manila, according to two Philippine security officials.

Both spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not permitted to discuss the scheduled drills publicly.

The United States intends to send an aircraft carrier, the USS America, while Japan intends to send one of its largest warships, the helicopter carrier JS Izumo. One of the two sources claimed the Royal Australian Navy would deploy its HMAS Canberra, which also carries helicopters, and that the combined training had been scheduled for a few months.

The Philippines would not be part of this week’s drills due to military logistical limitations but is open to becoming a participant in the future, the official said.

The United States, Japan and Australia were among several countries that immediately expressed support for the Philippines and concern over the Chinese action following the tense stand-off earlier this month.

Philippine officials said six Chinese coast guard ships and two militia vessels blocked two Philippine navy-chartered civilian boats taking supplies to the Philippine forces stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal. One supply boat was hit with a powerful water cannon by the Chinese coast guard while the other managed to deliver food, water, fuel and other supplies to the Filipino forces guarding the shoal, the Philippine military said.

The Chinese coast guard acknowledged its ships used water cannons against the Philippine vessels, which it said strayed without permission into the shoal, which Beijing calls Ren’ai Jiao.

“In order to avoid direct blocking and collisions when repeated warnings were ineffective, water cannons were used as a warning. The on-site operation was professional and restrained, which is beyond reproach,” the Chinese coast guard said. “China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its territorial sovereignty.”

The Philippine military said on Saturday that it would again attempt to deliver basic supplies to its forces in the Second Thomas Shoal, but didn’t provide further details.

The mission “to the shoal is a clear demonstration of our resolve to stand up against threats and coercion and our commitment in upholding the rule of law,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said in a statement.

Following the incident, Washington renewed a warning that it is obliged to defend its longtime treaty ally if Philippine public vessels and forces come under armed attack, including in the South China Sea.