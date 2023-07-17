'US is producing genetically targeted bioweapons': Democrat presidential candidate Robert Kennedy

Democratic presidential candidate for 2024 Robert F Kennedy Jr. has accused the Joe Biden administration of developing genetically targeted bioweapons.

“The US and other governments are developing ethnically targeted bioweapons and that a 2021 study of the COVID-19 virus shows that COVID-19 appears to disproportionately affect certain races since the furin cleave docking site is most compatible with Blacks and Caucasians and least compatible with ethnic Chinese, Finns, and Ashkenazi Jews.”

“In that sense, it serves as a kind of proof of concept for ethnically targeted bioweapons,” he said.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr slammed

Kennedy Jr. invited strong criticism on Twitter for his remarks. Bill Kristol, director of the non-profit Defending Democracy Together, called Democratic presidential hopeful a "conspiratorial lunatic."

I strongly denounce comments made earlier this week by RFK Jr. implying that Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese were relatively "spared" by COVID-19, while Caucasian and Black people were specifically targeted. Whether intentionally or not, his remarks amplify sinister and unfounded… — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) July 15, 2023

Another Democratic presidential hopeful, Marianne Williamson, denounced Kennedy Jr.'s remarks saying, "Whether intentionally or not, his remarks amplify sinister and unfounded notions that are both anti-Semitic and anti-Chinese."

"As a Jewish American candidate in the 2024 presidential race, I stand against this covert racism writ large. Such language serves only to divide us further at a moment when we need desperately to unite," she added.

In 2021, Kennedy Jr. wrote a book titled "The Real Anthony Fauci," in which he accused the famous infectious disease doctor of participating in a "historic coup d'etat against Western democracy."

Not just this, Kennedy Jr. even promoted unproven treatments such as ivermectin, intended for parasitic infections, as potential remedies for COVID-19.