Iowa (US): Police Chief of Iowa was charged of allegedly making money by organising private ‘gun-play’ events with official guns obtained illegally from his department.

Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, allegedly misused his position to mischievously obtain 10 machine guns that were supposed to be used by small department, said investigators for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Chief Wendt allegedly made false statements to ATF to obtain guns to further make money with them in his own gun store.

Reportedly, the Prosecutors allege that between July 2018 and August 2022, the police chief attempted to purchase 90 guns for the department.

However, he only got 13 guns which he kept at his own store, BW Outfitters, by allegedly telling the ATF that they were only kept as demonstration models for the Adair Police Department, not for sale.

Later, Wendt allegedly colluded with a friend of his, Robert Williams, who also has a federal firearms licence, to

organise events in which they hosted events and charged spectators for gunplay, reports say.

In a statement, FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said: “Brad Wendt is charged with exploiting his position as chief of police to unlawfully obtain and sell guns for his own personal profit”.

He further added that if he gets convicted, Mr Wendt would face a maximum of 10 years in prison while his friend Mr Williams will face a maximum five years’ jail-term.

Wendt’s lawyer, Nick Klinefeldt, told media that his client is being misunderstood as his purpose was not to provide a personal benefit to himself or anyone else.

“He is a trained police officer and firearms instructor, as well as a Federal Firearms Licensee, and only sought to benefit his community,” he said.

