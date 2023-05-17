World

'US, India want stability in Pakistan': US envoy to India Eric Garcetti

President Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22, the White House announced on Wednesday.

FP Staff May 17, 2023 15:48:50 IST
Mumbai: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti visits the Mumbadevi temple, in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. PTI

The United States and India want stability in Pakistan, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, adding that both the countries will “pray that the rule of law and peace prevail over the border”.

Garcetti also underlined the significance of PM Modi’s impending visit to the US. “PM Modi will be visiting the US on an official state visit. It is only the third visit of any head of government from anywhere in the world to meet President Biden at The White House,” Garcetti said.

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden will host PM Modi for an Official State Visit to the United States, which will include a state dinner, on June 22.

“The upcoming visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement issued on Wednesday while announcing the visit.

Pierre said that Prime Minister Modi’s visit will strengthen the two countries shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and their shared resolve to elevate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space.

Reacting to the news, a top Indian diplomat on Wednesday said that PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US will show that the partnership between the two nations is people-centric, people-driven, and is good for the world at large.

“The PM’s forthcoming official state visit to the US, at the invitation of President Biden, is historic. Prime Minister and President Biden have together imparted significantly new vigour and momentum to our bilateral ties,” India’s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, told PTI.

“The visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to spend time together, take stock of the progress achieved and provide guidance on the future limitless possibilities. The visit will also underscore that India-US partnership is people-centric and people-driven and that it is not just for the two countries, but for the world at large,” Sandhu said.

Modi’s visit will include a state dinner on June 22, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said earlier in the day.

With inputs from agencies.

Updated Date: May 17, 2023 15:48:50 IST

