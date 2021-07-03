US Independence Day: Why 4th of July is important for Americans, and why it's celebrated with fireworks

It was on 4 July, 1776 that the second Continental Congress in the US adopted the Declaration of Independence, declaring that the 13 American colonies were no longer part of the British Empire

People in America are set to celebrate the 245th anniversary of the founding of the United States (US) this year. The '4th of July' has been an important federal holiday in the United States of America since the country became independent.

Why is 4th of July important for the US? The tradition of celebrating 4 july as Independence Day goes back to the 18th century. It was on 4 July, 1776 that the second Continental Congress in the US adopted the Declaration of Independence.

Americans celebrate the '4th July' or Independence Day by organising parades and barbeques. They also wear red, white and blue gear on this day. Fireworks are considered to be very important part of the Independecne Day celebration in US history and tradition.

US Independence Day History

While 4 July is a big day in the current times, it was on 2 July, 1776, that 12 out of 13 American colonies officially decided to separate from Great Britain and demand for independence through a vote by the Continental Congress.

Just two days after the petition, all the 13 American colonies voted to adopt the Declaration of Independence and worked towards a goodbye gesture to the British rule.

The celebration of Fourth of July honours the signing of the American Declaration of Independence by the founding fathers of the US on 4 July, 1776. Among the many names Thomas Jefferson, who was a renowned statesman and diplomat along with political philosopher Benjamin Franklin, renounced the British Empire and pronounced the North American colonies as free states. Following this, the United States of America was born.

Why are fireworks important on the Fourth of July?

It was in Philadelphia city that the tradition to set off fireworks started on 4 July, 1777. It was during the first organised celebration of Independence Day, when a salute of 13 gunshots was conducted in the morning and evening.

It was the country's first formal 4 July celebration and a point of pride for the people during that time. Following that in 1778, George Washington who was then a general in the revolutionary army, issued his troops with a double rum ration to cheer for the day.

However, it is to be noted that John Adams, who was also one of the founding fathers of US, had envisioned fireworks to be part of the Independence Day festivities before the Declaration of Independence was signed on 4 July, 1776. Since then, it has become a ritual where Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with grand fireworks shows.