US Inauguration Day 2021: Ceremony schedule, participants, where and when to watch Joe Biden's swearing-in today

The 59th Presidential Inauguration will air on all major US networks. It can also be live streamed at bideninaugural.org and will be available on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris will take the oath of office as vice-president tomorrow (Wednesday, 20 January).

The inauguration will take place on the West Front of the US Capitol amid heightened security concerns following supporters of President Donald Trump attacking the building on 6 January.

The Inauguration Day 2021 will mark the first-ever curated live stream event for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies.

It will be hosted by Keke Palmer, who is an award-winning entertainer and advocate. The event will feature a message from First Lady-elect Jill Biden and commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar.

How to watch the inauguration

The 59th Presidential Inauguration will air on all major US networks including CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, PBS and NBC. It can also be live streamed at bideninaugural.org and will be available on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Inaugural Ceremonies

The Inaugural Ceremonies will kick off with the US national anthem and invocation at 10 pm IST on 20 January. The ceremony will first see Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor followed by the swearing in of President-elect Biden at 10.30 pm by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Pass in Review

Following Biden and Harris taking their oaths of office and Biden delivering his inaugural address, the president, first lady, vice-president, and second gentleman will participate in a Pass in Review on the East Front. The event will also see members of the military in attendance.

Wreath-laying ceremony and presidential escort

Biden and Harris will then visit the Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Biden will then participate in the presidential escort to the White House, which will be followed by a virtual 'Parade Across America', which will be a televised event.

Celebrating America

At 7 am on Thursday, Tom Hanks will host 'Celebrating America', a prime-time special that will air and stream live on multiple channels. The event will feature performances by Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi.