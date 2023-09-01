US imposes sanctions on North Korean and Russian accused of supporting North Korea's ballistics missile program
North Korea has failed twice in recent months to launch a spy satellite into orbit. The nation's National Aerospace Development Administration said it would make a third attempt in October.
Following North Korea’s unsuccessful attempt to launch a spy satellite last week, the United States imposed sanctions Thursday on two men and a Moscow-registered firm accused of supporting North Korea’s ballistic missile program.
The decision was taken shortly after the White House revealed recent intelligence indicating an exchange of letters between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This correspondence suggests Russia’s interest in procuring additional munitions from North Korea to support the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Treasury sanctioned Russia-based Jon Jin Yong and Sergei Kozlov, who it said worked together to coordinate the use of North Korean construction workers in Russia. It said they “directly supported or helped generate revenue” for North Korean organizations linked to the development of weapons of mass destruction, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Related Articles
The U.S. said Jon led a team of North Korean IT workers in Russia and worked with Russians to procure identification for the workers. Some of the identity documents were from family members or Russian employees of Kozlov, Treasury said.
Treasury also sanctioned Moscow-registered firm Intellekt LLC, described as being owned or controlled by Kozlov and connected with a Moscow-based construction project coordinated by Jon.
The latest sanctions action was taken in coordination with the South Korean and Japanese governments.
Brian E. Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary of terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement that the U.S. will continue to coordinate closely with both countries to combat North Korea’s “unlawful and destructive activities.”
The Biden administration has said Russia has increasingly turned to North Korea and Iran for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine. In March, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Russia was offering North Korea food in exchange for munitions.
North Korea has failed twice in recent months to launch a spy satellite into orbit. The nation’s National Aerospace Development Administration said it would make a third attempt in October.
U.N. Security Council resolutions ban any launches by North Korea using ballistic technologies.
With inputs from AP.
also read
Camp David Summit: What you need to know about US, S Korea and Japan meet
Tomorrow's meet, which comes in the backdrop of shared concerns about China and North Korea, will likely see Joe Biden, Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk Yeol announce joint military exercises, a new crisis hotline, and an agreement to consult each other in difficult times. Some experts say this will likel
Hours after US bomber drills with allies, North Korea fires ballistic missiles into sea
Japan’s defence ministry reported that at least one suspected ballistic missile was launched, while Japanese media reported that two missiles were fired and landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ)
North Korea's Kim calls for readiness to smash US-led invasion plot
Kim said in a speech marking the country’s Navy Day on Monday that the waters of the Korean Peninsula have been made unstable 'with the danger of a nuclear war' because of US-led hostilities