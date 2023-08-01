US imposes sanctions on ISIS, al-Qaeda supporters in Maldives

The United States has taken decisive action by imposing sanctions on 20 individuals and 29 companies linked to providing financial support to ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorist groups operating in the Maldives.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller announced on Monday that the primary objective is to discourage and disrupt the flow of funds and other forms of assistance to terrorist activities within the Maldives.

The sanctions list includes 18 facilitators affiliated with ISIS and ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and two al-Qaeda operatives, in addition to 29 associated companies.

These individuals and entities have been found to be connected to Mohamad Ameen, a prominent ISIS-K recruiter who was previously designated by the United States in 2019.

Some of the sanctioned individuals have been directly involved in plotting and executing attacks against journalists and local authorities.

The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to counter the threats posed by these terrorist support networks, both on a local and international scale, and to ensure they are denied the necessary funding and resources to carry out their violent attacks, stated Miller.