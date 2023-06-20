US: Hunter Biden to plead guilty on three federal charges

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to federal income tax charges against him, court documents revealed on Tuesday.

In a deal with the US Justice Department, Hunter Biden has agreed to plead guilty to charges that arose from an investigation by David Weiss, the US attorney in the Democratic president’s home state of Delaware who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump.

Hunter Biden, 53, for years has been the focus of unrelenting attacks by Trump and his Republican allies who have accused him of wrongdoing relating to Ukraine and China, among other matters. Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist, and has publicly detailed his struggles with substance abuse.

Hunter Biden disclosed in December 2020 that Weiss’s office was investigating his tax affairs.

According to the court documents, the US president’s son is also facing a separate gun possession charge. However, this charge will most likely be dropped if Hunter is able to meet certain conditions.

The attorney representing Hunter Biden, Chris Clark, told NBC News, “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved.”

“Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government. I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” he added.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.