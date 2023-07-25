US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday floated an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his foreign business activities.

While McCarthy has pitched the idea of impeaching Biden before cabinet officials several times, this is the first time he has publically floated the proposal.

In an interview with Fox News, McCarthy said, “When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true.”

The House speaker also mentioned two testimonies from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers alleging that prosecutors delayed the investigations into tax crimes committed by Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. The whistleblowers also revealed that House GOP investigators found that millions of foreign funds were wired to the Biden family via shell companies.

McCarthy added, “We’ve only followed where the information has taken us. But Hannity, this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed.”

“Because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight,” he continued.

White House hits back

The White House, in response to McCarthy’s comments, has slammed the Republican investigators for failing to focus on important issues.

Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, “Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the @HouseGOP wants to prioritize. Their eagerness to go after @POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”

Meanwhile, a poll conducted by Morning Consult found that over 30 per cent of registered voters think that it should be Congress’ “top priority” to investigate whether the impeachment call by McCarthy holds any ground or not.