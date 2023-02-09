US House of Representatives votes to end Covid-19 vaccination need for foreign air travellers
Currently, adult visitors to the United States who are not citizens or permanent residents must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination before boarding their flight, with some exceptions. Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced the move to rescind the vaccine requirement for foreign travellers
Washington: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to end the norm that most foreign air travellers will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the few remaining pandemic travel restrictions still in place.
The vote was 227 to 201 with seven Democrats joining Republicans. No Republicans voted against the bill.
In June last year, the Biden administration had dropped its requirement that people arriving in the United States by air must test negative for Covid-19 but it has till date not lifted the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccination requirements for most foreign travellers.
Earlier this week, the White House said it was opposed to the bill saying the vaccine requirement “has allowed loved ones across the globe to reunite while reducing the spread of Covid-19 and the burdens it places on the health care system in the United States.”
It is still not clear if the Senate will take up the bill.
The White House has announced it plans to end the Covid-19 public health emergency on May 11. “As we approach the end of the public health emergency, the administration will review all relevant policies, including this one,” the White House said.
According to the CDC, vaccines continue to be the most important public health tool for fighting Covid-19 and the agency recommends all travellers should be vaccinated.
The US Travel Association said “the need for this requirement has long since passed, and we appreciate the bipartisan action by the US House to end this outdated policy … The US is the only country that has maintained this policy.”
Currently, adult visitors to the United States who are not citizens or permanent residents must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination before boarding their flight, with some limited exceptions. Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced the measure to rescind the vaccine requirement for travellers to the US.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Explained: How the US prepared to shoot down the Chinese spy balloon
Following US president Joe Biden's orders, the Department of Defence developed options for safely shooting down the spy balloon over US territorial waters while closely monitoring its path and intelligence collection activities
'Finish the job': Biden exhorts Congress in State of Union address, says ‘optimistic’ about America’s future
Biden's address before Congress and tens of millions of television viewers was a chance for the Democrat, who is expected soon to announce a bid for a second term, to pitch his centrist, populist vision of a country healing after Covid and the turmoil of Donald Trump's presidency
‘Can’t treat kids like a piece of baggage,’ US President Biden warns airlines, hints at new laws
Several airlines in the United States recently faced growing calls in Congress to boost consumer protection norms after a series of disruptions including a holiday meltdown at Southwest that led to the cancellation of more than 16,000 flights