US House of Representatives votes to end Covid-19 vaccination need for foreign air travellers

Washington: The US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to end the norm that most foreign air travellers will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the few remaining pandemic travel restrictions still in place.

The vote was 227 to 201 with seven Democrats joining Republicans. No Republicans voted against the bill.

In June last year, the Biden administration had dropped its requirement that people arriving in the United States by air must test negative for Covid-19 but it has till date not lifted the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) vaccination requirements for most foreign travellers.

Earlier this week, the White House said it was opposed to the bill saying the vaccine requirement “has allowed loved ones across the globe to reunite while reducing the spread of Covid-19 and the burdens it places on the health care system in the United States.”

It is still not clear if the Senate will take up the bill.

The White House has announced it plans to end the Covid-19 public health emergency on May 11. “As we approach the end of the public health emergency, the administration will review all relevant policies, including this one,” the White House said.

According to the CDC, vaccines continue to be the most important public health tool for fighting Covid-19 and the agency recommends all travellers should be vaccinated.

The US Travel Association said “the need for this requirement has long since passed, and we appreciate the bipartisan action by the US House to end this outdated policy … The US is the only country that has maintained this policy.”

Currently, adult visitors to the United States who are not citizens or permanent residents must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination before boarding their flight, with some limited exceptions. Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced the measure to rescind the vaccine requirement for travellers to the US.

