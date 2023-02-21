'US has destroyed foundations of world order to strengthen its own power': Russian President Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: US has destroyed the foundations of world order to strengthen its own power, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech.

Putin, in his speech, complains that the US and NATO have not been allowing nuclear weapons inspections.

Putin claims that US, French and UK nuclear weapons are all aimed at Russia. “The latest statements of their leaders confirms this,” he said.

Putin also declared that Russia will “suspend its participation” in the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the last major such agreement remaining between Russia and the United States.

Putin has frequently justified his invasion of his neighbor by accusing Western countries of threatening Russia. They say nothing could be further from the truth and that Moscow’s forces attacked Ukraine unprovoked.

“It’s they who have started the war. And we are using force to end it,” Putin said before an audience of lawmakers, state officials and soldiers who have fought in Ukraine.

While the Constitution mandates that the president deliver the speech annually, Putin never gave one in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered repeated setbacks. Now the address comes days before the war’s first anniversary on Friday.

Before the speech, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian leader would focus on the “special military operation” in Ukraine, as Moscow calls it, and Russia’s economy and social issues. Many observers predicted it would also address Moscow’s fallout with the West — and Putin began with strong words for those countries.

