US grocery store's banana display enters Guinness World Record, watch video

The display reportedly took three days to put up and smashed the world record which was previously set by Confederacao de Agricultura e Pecuária do Brasil, and consisted of 18,805.83 kgs of fruit in the year 2016.

The village of Westmont in the United States’ Illinois has created a Guinness World Record with a display featuring more than 70,000 pounds of bananas outside a grocery store. The display was created by Fresh produce company Fresh Del in collaboration with Chicago’s local supermarket chain Jewel-Osco.

Their attempt was successful as it was announced that the fruit display, named Banana Bonanza, became the “world’s largest fruit display.”

The display reportedly took three days to put up and smashed the world record which was previously set by Confederacao de Agricultura e Pecuária do Brasil, and consisted of 18,805.83 kgs of fruit in the year 2016.

The folks from @GWR have surveyed the display and it's official! We have a new WORLD RECORD! Our roving banana reporter Leslie Harris is LIVE at the @jewelosco in Westmont (@westmontilgov) with the latest fruit-related news!#Westmont #Bananas #LotsofBanans #WorldRecord pic.twitter.com/n5Qobn13YA — 95.9 The River (@959TheRiver) June 8, 2022

Earlier in 2011, Steve Braithwaite from the USA created the world record for his construction of the longest custom banana car. The car was based on a Ford F-150 pick-up truck, measuring 6.97m long and 3.09m high. The banana itself was constructed from chicken wire and polyurethane foam and fiberglass. The car drove with a top speed of 136.79 km/h and is the only four-wheeler vehicle to drive at that speed.

In another record that was created in the year 2001, the largest bunch of bananas was created of 473 individual bananas, which were grown by Kabana SA and Tecorone SL (Spain) on the island of El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain weighing 130 kg on 11 July 2001. The fruit was harvested at the jointly owned Finca Experimental de las Calmas, a 395.3-acre farm with 2.3 acre already devoted to bananas. This was the result of a 30-year project by several farmers to convert a desert area of the island into a tropical fruit farm.

In 2017, residents of Innisfail, Australia had created a world record with an 8km-long banana split. Have you ever heard of such creative use of bananas?