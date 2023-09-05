US' Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of G20 Summit; President Biden is negative
The White House did not provide an immediate response to an inquiry related to potential impact of US President Joe Biden's foreign travel plans
US First Lady Jill Biden has tested for Covid, the White House said. President Joe Biden, who will be visiting India for the G20 Summit has tested negative.
The 72-year-old first lady has been experiencing “only mild symptoms,” her office said, adding that she will remain in the couple’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test on Monday evening and the report was negative, the White House said. It even said the US President will continue regular testing and monitor for symptoms.
The White House did not provide an immediate response to an inquiry related to potential impact of Biden’s foreign travel plans.
As per the US President’s official schedule for the week, released shortly after the first lady’s diagnosis, Biden will be travelling to New Delhi on Thursday to participate in the G20 Summit, followed by a schedule flight to Hanoi on Sunday.
Jill Biden last tested positive for Covid a year ago.
Over the recent week, the United States has been witnessing spike in Covid cases and surge in hospitalisation.
According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 15,067 new COVID patient hospitalisations for the week ending Aug. 19, marking an 18.8 per cent jump from the week before, and a staggering 86.9 per cent increase over the past month.
The CDC said it expects anywhere from 1,700 to 9,700 daily COVID admissions by the end of September.
With inputs from agencies
