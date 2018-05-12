You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

US fighter jets intercept Russian bombers in international airspace off western Alaska, reveals NORAD

World AFP May 12, 2018 17:55:25 IST

Washington: US fighter jets intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off western Alaska, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said Saturday.

Representational image . AFP

Representational image . AFP

The long-range Tu-95 "Bear" bombers were "intercepted and visually identified" Friday morning by a pair of Alaska-based NORAD F-22 Raptors as the Russian aircraft flew in the Air Defense Identification Zone, north of the Aleutian Islands, said Canadian Army Major Andrew Hennessy, of NORAD public affairs.

The Air Defense Identification Zone extends for about 200 miles (322 kilometres) from the coastline, mostly in international airspace.

"At no time did the Russian bombers enter North American sovereign airspace," Hennessy said in a statement to AFP.

He added that the US jets monitored the Russians until the propeller-driven bombers left the identification zone along the Aleutians heading west.

In April last year NORAD and the Pentagon said Tu-95 Bear bombers were spotted in international airspace on three occasions — twice near the Aleutian Islands and once near mainland Alaska and Canada.

That was the first sighting of such Russian long-range bomber missions around Alaska in about two and a half years, a Pentagon spokesman said at the time.


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 17:55 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores