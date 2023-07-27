US Federal Reserve hikes benchmark lending rate to highest level since 2001 to tackle above-target inflation

To combat above-target inflation, the US Federal Reserve increased its benchmark lending rate to the highest level since 2001 on Wednesday, signalling the likelihood of similar hikes in the future.

The quarter-point increase brings the Fed’s benchmark lending rate to a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent, according to the US Central Bank, which added that it will “continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.”

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) used similar language while voting to keep interest rates unchanged in June, and the current statement implies that policymakers are considering another pause at their next meeting in September.

However, the Fed also said it would assess a range of data points “in determining the extent of additional policy firming,” which indicates that they also see more monetary tightening ahead.

This would be in line with the median forecast of two additional rate hikes this year at the last FOMC meeting in June.

The quarter-percentage-point hike on Wednesday, which was also in line with analysts’ expectations, is the Fed’s 11th since it began an aggressive campaign last March in response to rising prices.

After peaking last year, US inflation continues to slow, but it is still above the Fed’s long-term target of two per cent — suggesting more policy action may be needed.