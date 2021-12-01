The meeting comes at a time when humanitarian crises are looming in Afghanistan and the economy of the Taliban-led country is on the brink of collapse

Doha: The US on Tuesday (local time) expressed deep concern over allegations of human rights abuses in Afghanistan and asked the Taliban to take necessary action to protect the rights of Afghans. This came after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West led a senior interagency delegation to discuss Afghanistan situation with the Taliban in Doha.

"American officials expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans," US department of state spokesperson Ned Price said in the statement.

The US also urged the Taliban to uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty, and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government. During the discussion, Price also said that the US remains committed to ensure that sanctions against the Taliban do not limit the ability of Afghan civilians to receive humanitarian support from Washington.

"The United States remains committed to ensuring that US sanctions do not limit the ability of Afghan civilians to receive humanitarian support from the US government," Price said.

"The Department of the Treasury has issued general licenses to support the continued flow of humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that support basic human needs," he added.

The US delegation included representatives from the Department of State, the Department of the Treasury, the US Agency for International Development, and the intelligence community.

The meeting comes at a time when humanitarian crises are looming in Afghanistan and the economy of the Taliban-led country is on the brink of collapse.

The US delegation also emphasized the importance of the Taliban fulfilling its public commitment not to allow anyone to pose a threat to any country from the soil of Afghanistan, safe passage for US citizens and Afghans to whom we have a special commitment, the protection of the rights of all of Afghanistan's citizens, including its women, girls, and minorities.

