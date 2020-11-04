US Election 2020 Live Updates: Biden leads Trump in early electoral vote count, says AFP; ex-VP wins in Delaware, Connecticut

US Election 2020 Live Updates: Biden has captured his home state of Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont, Virginia and New Jersey, as well as the three electoral votes given to the US capital Washington

Polls opened at 6:00 am (4.30 pm IST) in the eastern states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine. But the first polling stations to open in the country were in two New Hampshire villages, Dixville Notch and Millsfield, starting at midnight

A tiny hamlet of 12 residents in the middle of the forest, near the Canadian border, Dixville Notch has traditionally voted "first in the nation" since 1960. The vote took minutes, as did the count: five votes for Biden, and none for Trump.

As physical polling began in the historic US elections that commence amid a pandemic and among one of the most divided electorate in history, here is what Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris had to say:

On Election day, President Donald Trump is planning to visit his campaign headquarters in Virginia on Tuesday, while Biden will travel to his birthplace of Scranton, the scrappy Pennsylvania town where Trump also visited on Monday

POTUS released a video of himself swaying on a tune, while Kamala Harris issued a sombre appeal to Americans asking them to put on their masks and step out to vote. Biden simply said "It all comes down to this" as he tweeted a campaign video compiling shots of supporters wearing Biden t-shirts stepping out to vote. Trump Jr adviced Americans to "vote like their freedom depends on it."

The three-day extension was ordered by Pennsylvania's top court. The Supreme Court refused to block it, but several conservative justices have indicated they could revisit the issue after the election.

President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign are signaling they will pursue an aggressive legal strategy to try to prevent Pennsylvania from counting mailed ballots that are received in the three days after the election. The matter could find its way to the Supreme Court, especially if those ballots could tip the outcome in the battleground state.

However, if it is a close race, it may take longer for pollsters to extrapollate results based on trends and they may need to wait longer till results from more states come in.

Unlikely, but key media organisations may be able to call the results based on trends emerging from key states. The final results generally takes much longer to filter in as it is humanely impossible to count overnight millions of votes cast by mail and in ballot. In fact, there's never been a presidential race in history in which all votes are counted on election night.

One of the many unique and defining features of this year's election is the sheer amount of people who have opted for absentee votes and mail-in ballots. Almost 97 million Americans have already cast their votes before the physical polls could begin — nearly double the 50 million who did so in 2016. The pandemic is being cited as a key reason behind this shift, but US news organistaions, including AP suggest that this divide is also partisan like much else that's part of the discourse ahead of US polls. Republican voters have been encouraged by Trump to come out in person and vote whereas many Democrats have chosen to vote via the mail ballot.

But several states did not have this system in place before this year and laws on the books prohibited election officials from processing the ballots well in advance of Election Day. Without a head start, there's virtually no way to process and count all the mail votes on Election Day, while also counting all the in-person votes.

Election workers must remove the ballots from their envelopes, check for errors, sort them and flatten them — all before they can be run through scanners the moment polls close and be tabulated. In states with well-established vote-by-mail programs, this processing happens weeks before Election Day. The results are often released quickly.

Not all battleground states are slow-counting states. So if several key states release their results promptly, one candidate may have a majority of the electoral vote.

At least 98.1 million people voted before Election Day, or just shy of 71 percent of the nearly 139 million ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election, according to data collected by The Associated Press. Given that a few states, including Texas, had already exceeded their total 2016 vote count, experts were predicting record turnout this year

Biden is spending the rest of his day in Pennsylvania as he makes a final push to get out the vote.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard. Biden’s late wife, Neilia, and infant daughter, Naomi, died in a car crash in 1972, shortly after Biden was elected senator. They are also buried in the cemetery.

Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church — and the grave of his late son, Beau. Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware.

President Donald Trump says he believes his large rally crowds during his fast-paced weeks of campaigning are the “ultimate poll” and translate into a lot of votes for his reelection. Trump told Fox News Channel's “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday he will spend Election Day making phone calls to people who have been loyal to him and will go to his campaign headquarters in suburban Virginia to thank the staff.

The cities Biden is visiting Tuesday hold both strategic and symbolic significance: Biden has made his working-class upbringing in Scranton a centerpiece of his campaign, framing his economic pitch from the perspective of Scranton versus Wall Street, as he seeks to win back the blue-collar voters who helped deliver Donald Trump a win in 2016. Philadelphia has been the backdrop for some of Biden’s most significant speeches, and he’ll need strong turnout in the heavily democratic area, particularly among Black voters.

Pennsylvania is key to Biden’s White House hopes. While his aides say he has multiple paths to nab 270 Electoral College votes, his easiest is by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Biden has campaigned in the Keystone State more than any other.

For Joe Biden, it all comes down to Pennsylvania. Biden is spending Election Day campaigning in his hometown of Scranton and in Philadelphia. He will meet with voters in each city.

But nearly all Democratic incumbents in potentially vulnerable districts were outspending their GOP challengers, often by vast margins. Democrats were also aiming millions at Republican-held seats from areas around Atlanta, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston and Indianapolis, and even GOP strongholds like Little Rock, Arkansas, western Colorado and Alaska.

Republicans were hoping to oust some of the 29 Democrats in districts Trump won in 2016, mostly freshmen, in places like Iowa, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, rural New Mexico, upstate New York and Virginia.

Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

News reports say that 9,069,761 people have already voted in Florida, which is roughly 95 percent of the 9.6 million total votes in the 2016 election. Registered Democrats lead registered Republicans by about 115,000 votes. Nearly 2 million people with no party affiliation have also voted, CNN reported.

According to the US president's son, China, Mexico, Cuba, Liberia, the US states of New York and California along with part of India are the only places that don't want Trump to have four more years in the White House. Curiously, Jammu and Kashmir, according to Trump Jr, would prefer a Trump presidency.

But he acknowledged that he thought Democratic challenger Joe Biden would try to come back to the negotiation table if elected — and that prospect is keeping Iranians glued to the results of the vote.

Hossein Kanani Moghadam, a former commander in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard who now works as an analyst, insists America will “continue its hostile behavior” no matter who is elected.

Iran's Supreme Leader said on Twitter today that no matter the outcome of US polls, Tehran's policy will remain unchanged. However, notwithstanding the assertions, media reports closely link Iran's currency markets and the general economic situation with the election results.

In the states of Texas, Hawaii, Washington and Montana the number of early votes exceeded the total number cast there in 2016.

More than 100 million Americans have cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, the equivalent of about three-quarters of all the voters in the 2016 election, the US Elections Project reported Tuesday. With one day to go before Election Day, the number of early votes this cycle is about 73% of the 137.5 million ballots cast in the 2016 election as a whole, and more than double the 47 million early votes.

Melania had made headlines recently for reportedly ordering her East Wing staff to wear face masks and was reportedly "often unsettled" when she came across government officials walking around the White House without a mask. She and her husband, President Trump had both tested positive for Coronavirus in early October.

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center in Palm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. She was the only person not wearing a mask when she entered the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center to vote, presumably for her husband. It’s unclear if she wore a face covering inside the voting center.

Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and accused Beijing of suppressing the details of the contagion.

"We built the greatest economy in the world, it was horribly interrupted by something that should have never happened, came in from China, the plague. The plague from China," Trump told Fox News in an interview, his first on the election day.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had built the world''s greatest economy, which was "horribly" interrupted by the "plague" that came from China. Trump''s remarks came as Americans were voting in large numbers in one of the most divisive bitter presidential polls in decades in which he is challenged by Democrat Joe Biden.

Wall Street stocks rose early Tuesday, extending gains from the prior session, as voters headed to the polls in the culmination of a long and bitter US presidential campaign. About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,275.22, up 1.3 percent.

In the unlikely event that McConnell’s Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, becomes competitive, that could be a sign of a really bad night for Republicans. But early returns will not say much, because the polls will be open for another hour in parts of western Kentucky and Indiana that are on Central time.

Indiana and Kentucky won’t tell us much — Trump is expected to win both of them easily, and Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is expected to win easily, too.

No Republican president has ever won the US election without carrying the state of Ohio

Each state is allotted a different number of electoral votes, based on how many representatives it has in the House, plus its two senators. To win the White House, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes. That's a majority of the 538 that are up for grabs in the 50 states.

Nearly 2.9 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but she still lost. President Donald Trump won because he took the Electoral College, under a system set up in the US Constitution and refined through the centuries. This is where the magic number comes into play.

What's all this hubbub about 270? It's not about the 270 whales stranded this fall on Australia's island state of Tasmania. It's not about congestion on Interstate 270 feeding commuters into Washington, DC. It's about who's going to sit in the White House for the next four years.

In another appeal urging voters to step out to vote, Joe Biden re-asserted his oft-repeated campaign mantra: "It's time to claim our democracy back." Earlier, Biden had ended the last rally with the same slogan as he asserted he was expecting a "big win."

Former US president Barack Obama on Tuesday made another pitch for Joe Biden, who was the vice president during his terms in the White House. "For eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision," he said.

Trump, a Republican, has launched repeat assaults on the credibility of mail-in voting, often claiming without evidence that the process will be rigged against him.

Trump’s assertion comes even as poll officials have repeatedly urged voters to remain patient, while adding that counting has historically never been completed on poll day. This year’s delay has been especially highlighted because of the unprecedented number of voters choosing to cast their votes in advance, mainly due to the pandemic.

Amid reports that the declaration of the US poll results may be delayed due to the counting of mail-in ballots, US president Donald Trump said that Americans are "entitled to know" who the winner is on election day itself. The polls will close at 4.30 am IST, after which the counting of votes will begin.

Addressing the campaign team in the bullpen of the headquarters in Virginia, Donald Trump claimed that his campaign was doing "very well" in the states of Florida, Arizona, and Texas. "I think we're going to have a great night and more importantly we're going to have a great 4 years."

"Our Election Operations Center will continue monitoring a range of issues in real time -- including reports of voter suppression content," said a Facebook statement posted on Twitter. "If we see attempts to suppress participation, intimidate voters, or organize to do so, the content will be removed."

Along with other social platforms, the company has promised to stem misinformation around the election, including premature claims of victory, seeking to avoid a repeat of 2016 manipulation efforts.

Clyburn has expressed concerns about voter suppression. He says President Donald Trump has been “literally stoking flames of indecision, unrest, threatening violence.” Clyburn says the nation''s division “didn't start with Trump, and it won't stop with Trump."

Clyburn says, “Holding the House would just be status quo. Winning the Senate would make it good.” Democrats control the House 232-197, with five open seats and one independent. It takes 218 seats to control the chamber. Republicans control the Senate.

The third-ranking Democrat in the US House is predicting Democrats will pick up as many as a dozen House seats. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told reporters outside a polling place in Columbia, South Carolina, on Tuesday that he believed it would be a “good night for Democrats” up and down the ticket.

It is likely that the declaration of a winner after the US polls shut on Tuesday will be delayed due to the counting of the mail-in ballot. In such a scenario, reports are cautioning voters against speculation or a premature declaration of the result.

Speaking to reporters in Detroit, she was quoted by CNN as saying, "The path to the White House and the path to determining who will be the next President of the United States without question runs right through Michigan."

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris urged voters to stay calm no matter what the outcome of the election is and said, "Have faith in the American people. I do strongly believe that we — whoever we vote for — will defend the integrity of our democracy and the peaceful transfer of power. And that there are certain lines that no matter who you vote for, they won't cross."

"it is clear we are winning," Dillon said, adding that "that they are "confident" about their path to victory and "clear-eyed" on what will come in when. The campaign is staying consistent in its message that it believes the winner will be known tonight," the report said.

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon was quoted by CNN as expressing confidence that Biden was on his way to the White House.

The North Carolina board of Elections extended voting in four precincts after they opened late on Tuesday, CNN reported, adding that the election results are likely to be delayed by at least 45 minutes in the state.

In battlegrounds, including Florida, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, some voters showed up to their polling places before dawn to beat the crowds, but still found themselves having to wait in long lines to cast their ballots.

With the worst public health crisis in a century bearing down, the pandemic — and Trump's handling of it — became the inescapable focus for 2020.

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden handed their fate on Tuesday to voters, who will decide which man will steer the country through the surging pandemic that has killed over 2,31,000 people, destroyed jobs and reshaped nearly every aspect of American life. With almost 102 million Americans voting early and millions more waiting in lines on Election Day, the rancorous campaign across a polarized nation clearly stuck a nerve with the electorate.

Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes. Control of the Senate was at stake, too: Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captured the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House was expected to remain under Democratic control.

The Election Day surge to the polls came even after 102 million Americans voted early, an eye-popping total that that represents 73% of the total turnout of the 2016 presidential election.

Whoever wins will have to deal with an anxious nation, reeling from a once-in-a-century heath crisis that has closed schools and businesses and that is worsening as the weather turns cold.

Just a short walk from the White House, for block after block, stores had their windows and doors covered. Some kept just a front door open, hoping to attract a little business.

A new anti-scale fence was erected around the White House. And in downtowns ranging from New York to Denver to Minneapolis, workers boarded up businesses lest the vote lead to unrest of the sort that broke out earlier this year amid protests over racial inequality.

The hard-fought campaign left voters on both sides eager to move on, although the result might not be known for days, AP reported.

Additionally, in Michigan, the authorities said the vote "will be counted sooner than previously expected, with both day-of and absentee ballot counts expected to be reported soon after polls close tonight", CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the report said that voting in Minneapolis was going "very smoothly" so far "with no incidents of equipment malfunction or voter intimidation."

In Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said that while Joe Biden has a narrow edge over US President Donald Trump in the state, "either candidate has the possibility to win". "I try to be non-partisan, but we've seen Biden leading pretty much most of the polls that have been done here for Arizona. The margins vary, but he's been ahead," Hobbs told CNN'.

As America set out to vote on Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state election authorities weighed in on the situation on polling in their respective jurisdictions.

It was a problem unique to the coronavirus era. Iowa is considered one of the tossup states in Tuesday’s election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

To prevent another breakdown, poll workers moved the sanitizing station farther back in the line so voters’ hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says some voters’ hands were moist when they handled the ballots and the buildup of sanitizer eventually caused the scanner to stop working. The machine was fixed in about an hour.

A spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state says hand sanitizer on voters’ hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines, AP reported.

The brief calls, which featured a computerized female voice, made no mention of the election. But given the lack of details, and the timing, the message was clear, according to Dan Doughty, a Kansas City resident who received the robocall Tuesday morning.

The FBI is investigating calls that seek to discourage people from voting, a senior official at the Department of Homeland Security told reporters Tuesday. Authorities wouldn't offer details.

Voters across the US received anonymous robocalls in the days and weeks before Election Day urging them to “stay safe and stay home” — an ominous warning that election experts said could be an effort to scare voters into sitting out the election, AP reported.

After eight months and 232,000 deaths, the candidates faced a dissatisfied electorate. Many voters said they have been personally affected by the virus. Roughly 6 in 10 said the country is going in the wrong direction.

Voters were especially likely to call the public health crisis the nation’s most important issue, with the economy following close behind. Fewer named health care, racism, law enforcement, immigration or climate change.

With the coronavirus now surging anew, voters ranked the pandemic and the economy as top concerns in the race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a national survey of the electorate.

“The President’s going to be watching returns tonight with senior aides, with members of the first family from the White House, from the East Wing. He’s excited. We’ve put in the work, we’ve not taken any vote for granted, he’s been out on the trail meeting with voters, doing as many as five events a day, and we’re ready to see these results,” communications director Alyssa Farah was quoted as saying.

US president Donald Trump will reportedly watch the poll results on Tuesday (local time) in the White House's East Wing, CNN reported.

“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Scott said. “But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against.” He says he “put country over party, which again wasn’t an easy thing to do in some respects.”

The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott says he voted for Joe Biden for president, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.

He says, “The things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me -- but we’ll see.” Still, he admitted, “It’s just so uncertain” because of how many states are in play.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday outside a Delaware community center, Biden said he’s “superstitious” about offering predictions for election night but remains “hopeful", AP reported. He says he’s heard from aides that there’s “overwhelming turnout” among young people, women and older Black adults in places like Georgia and Florida.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden isn’t making any predictions about the outcome of the election as the final hours of voting tick down.

Publicly listed numbers for Dunn were disconnected when a reporter tried to reach him Tuesday.

Police say Dunn left the precinct but returned about two hours later. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree trespassing.

Thirty-six-year-old Justin Dunn was legally carrying a firearm but loitered at the Charlotte site after voting Tuesday morning, which prompted a precinct official to call police over fears of voter intimidation. A precinct official accompanied by a police officer asked him to leave the site and banned him from the location.

In North Carolina, an armed man loitering at a polling site on Election Day has been arrested and charged with trespassing, AP reported

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday evening (local time) as polls began shutting around the country and early trends began.

Polling places also shut statewide in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia in a landmark contest that saw tens of millions of American cast their ballots early amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls have closed in six US states in a bitterly contested election between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, including in the key East Coast battleground of Georgia.

Scott has distanced himself from Donald Trump, previously announcing he intended to vote for Joe Biden. Explaining his Biden vote earlier today, Scott said, "We need someone that can pull us together. Our country needs to heal."

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday evening (local time) as polls began shutting around the country and early trends began trickling in.

US president Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed. Trump projected confidence Tuesday that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a “great” evening.

Trump told Wisconsin host Vicki McKenna that he is expecting a strong night based on lines of people waiting to vote. Trump has sown doubts about mail voting, without evidence, and is expecting most of his supporters to turn out on Election Day.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had built the world''s greatest economy, which was "horribly" interrupted by the "plague" that came from China

First Lady Melania Trump has cast her in-person vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach.

According to the US president's son, China, Mexico, Cuba, Liberia, the US states of New York and California along with part of India are the only places that don't want Trump to have four more years in the White House. Curiously, Jammu and Kashmir, according to Trump Jr, would prefer a Trump presidency.

News reports say that 9,069,761 people have already voted in Florida, which is roughly 95 percent of the 9.6 million total votes in the 2016 election. Registered Democrats lead registered Republicans by about 115,000 votes. Nearly 2 million people with no party affiliation have also voted, CNN reported.

In what CNN termed 'only a mildly confident view of his prospects', President Donald Trump asserted that he will call in a win, only when there's a win.

Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church — and the grave of his late son, Beau. Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware

At least 98.1 million people voted before Election Day, or just shy of 71 percent of the nearly 139 million ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election, according to data collected by The Associated Press. Given that a few states, including Texas, had already exceeded their total 2016 vote count, experts were predicting record turnout this year

President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign are signaling they will pursue an aggressive legal strategy to try to prevent Pennsylvania from counting mailed ballots that are received in the three days after the election. The matter could find its way to the Supreme Court, especially if those ballots could tip the outcome in the battleground state.

On Election day, President Donald Trump is planning to visit his campaign headquarters in Virginia on Tuesday, while Biden will travel to his birthplace of Scranton, the scrappy Pennsylvania town where Trump also visited on Monday

Polls opened at 6:00 am (4.30 pm IST) in the eastern states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine. But the first polling stations to open in the country were in two New Hampshire villages, Dixville Notch and Millsfield, starting at midnight

Election Day is finally here.

Or at least what we still call Election Day, since nearly 100 million Americans had already cast ballots by Tuesday.

That's the result of an election system that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in a century, prompting many voters to take advantage of advance voting rather than head to polling places in person at a time when coronavirus cases are rising.

Here's what to watch as the final votes for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are cast:

Results, Results...?

We may not know who won the presidential election on Tuesday night. And if so, it does not necessarily mean anything is broken, fraudulent, corrupted or wrong.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested a slower-than-typical result is a sign of trouble.

“I think it’s terrible that we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election,” he said on Sunday. “I think it’s a terrible thing when states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over."

It's unclear what the president thinks is a long period. But it's standard practice to continue tabulating votes after Election Day. But as it turns out that not knowing final results on the voting day itself is not an exception but the norm. The reason is simple enough, that it is physically impossible to count millions of ballots overnight as votes are cast across 51 states both in person, and by mail.

What the headlines mean, when they say that results will be delayed this year is that there may not be enough information available early enough to call out the polls in favour of one candidate over the other.

Does this mean results will come out later than usual?

Yes.

The biggest factor that may slow things down this year is clear: Millions of Americans decided to vote by mail rather than risk contracting coronavirus at a polling place. And in general, those mail ballots take longer to count.

Election workers must remove the ballots from their envelopes, check for errors, sort them and flatten them — all before they can be run through scanners the moment polls close and be tabulated. In states with well-established vote-by-mail programs, this processing happens weeks before Election Day. The results are often released quickly.

But several states did not have this system in place before this year and laws on the books prohibited election officials from processing the ballots well in advance of Election Day. Without a head start, there's virtually no way to process and count all the mail votes on Election Day, while also counting all the in-person votes.

There are three important battlegrounds with restrictions on when the mail vote can be processed — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

In those states, Republican-controlled legislatures have resisted pleas from election officials to update the laws to allow for a speedier count. (The Michigan legislature did allow processing to begin 24 hours before Election Day in cities, but election officials say that's not enough of a head start.) Instead, they will initially report in-person votes — expected to heavily favor Trump — and gradually update with the more Democratic-leaning mail ballots later.

But don't news organisations call a winner before all the vote is counted?

Yes, there's never been a presidential race in history in which all votes are counted on election night. It's just not physically possible to instantly count that many ballots — possibly as many as 150 million on the night of Nov. 3.

Media organizations, including The Associated Press, declare winners in thousands of races on election night based on the results that are in, voter surveys and other political data.

But in a close race, more of the vote may need to be counted before The Associated Press can call a winner.

Is there any hope for knowing the winner on election night?

Sure. Not all battleground states are slow-counting states. So if several key states release their results promptly, one candidate may have a majority of the electoral vote — even without knowing who won in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania or Michigan.

That becomes more likely if the races in those states are not close.

It's a scenario that puts a lot of eyes on Florida. The state allows its election offices to process mail ballots 22 days before the election. It's also the biggest swing state. As long as the race isn't too close — a big “if” in a place famous for tight races — there could be a close-to-complete count by midnight. And if Trump loses Florida, it's is very difficult for him to reach the 270 electoral votes he needs to defeat former Vice President Joe Biden and return to the White House.

Two other Southern battlegrounds — North Carolina and Georgia — also can begin processing mail ballots early. They are both considered critical states for Trump. However, unlike Florida, neither state has a record of handling a large number of mail ballots. It's unclear how quickly they will count those votes.

Finally, two Midwestern states — Iowa and Ohio — also allow for early processing of mail ballots. Trump won both states handily in 2016, but Democrats believe Biden is competitive there. Results in those two states on election night could give hints about what lies ahead in the critical Rust Belt states that take longer to count.

With inputs from AP and AFP