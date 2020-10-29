US Election 2020 Wyoming profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Wyoming is a landlocked state in the western United States

Year of entry into union: 1890

Capital: Cheyenne

Total electors: Three.

In 2016, the three electors from Wyoming pledged to vote for Republican candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

How Wyoming votes: Red. Wyoming has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968.

Demographic breakdown: 92.9 percent White, 3.8 percent American Indian, 1.7 percent Asian-American and 1.5 percent African-American.

Fun fact: The state’s history has seen several firsts for women in politics. In 1869, Wyoming’s governor approved the first law in the country’s history to explicitly grant women the right to vote. Two decades later, Wyoming voters approved the world’s first Constitution granting women full voting rights. In 1924, Wyoming became the first state in the country to elect a woman governor.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here