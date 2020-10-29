US Election 2020 Wisconsin profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Wisconsin is a midwestern US state with coastlines on two Great Lakes (Michigan and Superior) and an interior of forests and farms.
Year of entry into union: 1848
Capital: Madison
Total electors: Ten.
In 2016, Wisconsin’s electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.
How Wisconsin votes: Swing state. In 2016, Wisconsin voted Republican. In the seven presidential elections prior to that, however, the state voted for the Democratic Party.
Demographic breakdown: 86.2 percent White, 6.3 percent African-American and 2.6 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: The latest opinion polls in Wisconsin suggest that Democrat Joe Biden is ahead of Trump by over six percentage points. If Biden does win Wisconsin in 2020, the state will have voted differently for a third election in a row.
