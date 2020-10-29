US Election 2020 West Virginia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

West Virginia is an eastern US state in the tree-covered Appalachian Mountains

Year of entry into union: 1863

Capital: Charleston

Total electors: Five.

In 2016, the five electors from West Virginia pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How West Virginia votes: Red. West Virginia has voted Republican in the last five presidential elections.

Demographic breakdown: 93.9 percent White and 3.4 percent African-American.

Fun fact: The vote-share percentage with the Democratic party in West Virginia has come down with every presidential election since 1996. In 1996, the Democrats won the state with 51.51 percent of the votes. This fraction reduced to 26.43 percent in 2016.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here