US Election 2020 West Virginia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
West Virginia is an eastern US state in the tree-covered Appalachian Mountains
Year of entry into union: 1863
Capital: Charleston
Total electors: Five.
In 2016, the five electors from West Virginia pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.
How West Virginia votes: Red. West Virginia has voted Republican in the last five presidential elections.
Demographic breakdown: 93.9 percent White and 3.4 percent African-American.
Fun fact: The vote-share percentage with the Democratic party in West Virginia has come down with every presidential election since 1996. In 1996, the Democrats won the state with 51.51 percent of the votes. This fraction reduced to 26.43 percent in 2016.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 South Carolina profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
South Carolina is a southeastern US state known for its shoreline of subtropical beaches and marshlike sea islands
US Election 2020 South Dakota profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
South Dakota is an expansive, sparsely populated midwestern US state where rolling prairies give way to the dramatic Black Hills National Forest
US Election 2020 Tennessee profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the US South