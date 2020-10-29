US Election 2020 Washington profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

World

Washington, officially the State of Washington, is a state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States

FP Research October 29, 2020 07:51:32 IST pollpedia
Year of entry into union: 1889

Capital: Olympia

Total electors: Twelve.

In 2016, the electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president (although Clinton and Kaine received eight out of the 12 votes).

How Washington votes: Blue. Washington has voted for Democratic candidates in every presidential election since 1988.

Demographic breakdown: 79.5 percent White, 8.9 percent Asian-American and 4.2 percent African-American.

Fun fact: The state of Washington is seen to be politically divided by the Cascade Mountain range, with eastern Washington being conservative and western Washington being liberal.

Updated Date: October 29, 2020 07:51:32 IST

