US Election 2020 Virginia profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Virginia, a southeastern US state, stretches from the Chesapeake Bay to the Appalachian Mountains, with a long Atlantic coastline

Year of entry into union: 1788

Capital: Richmond

Total electors: Thirteen.

In 2016, the state’s electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How Virginia votes: Swing state, now leaning towards the Democratic Party. Virginia has voted for the Democratic nominee in the last three elections, that is 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Demographic breakdown: 69.2 percent White, 22.3 percent African-American and 8.1 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Presidential elections in Virginia are remarkably closely fought, with both the Republican and Democratic parties finding success in the popular vote. Since 1992, both parties have simultaneously won more than 40 percent of the vote-share in each presidential election.

