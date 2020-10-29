US Election 2020 Vermont profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Vermont is a state in the northeastern United States, known for its natural landscape, which is primarily forested
Year of entry into union: 1791
Capital: Montpelier
Total electors: Three.
In 2016, Vermont’s electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How Vermont votes: Blue. Vermont has consistently voted for the Democratic presidential nominee since 1992.
Demographic breakdown: 94.1 percent White, 3 percent Asian-American and 2.5 percent African-American.
Fun fact: Vermont, the state that self-declared democratic socialist Bernie Sanders represents in the United States Senate, has never sent a woman to either chamber of Congress.
