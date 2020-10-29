US Election 2020 Vermont profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Vermont is a state in the northeastern United States, known for its natural landscape, which is primarily forested

FP Research October 29, 2020 07:44:52 IST pollpedia

Year of entry into union: 1791 Capital: Montpelier Total electors: Three. In 2016, Vermont’s electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president. How Vermont votes: Blue. Vermont has consistently voted for the Democratic presidential nominee since 1992. Demographic breakdown: 94.1 percent White, 3 percent Asian-American and 2.5 percent African-American. Fun fact: Vermont, the state that self-declared democratic socialist Bernie Sanders represents in the United States Senate, has never sent a woman to either chamber of Congress. Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here Read profiles of other US states here

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.