US Election 2020 Utah profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Utah is a state in the western United States. It is bordered by Colorado to the east, Wyoming to the northeast, Idaho to the north, Arizona to the south, and Nevada to the west
Year of entry into union: 1896
Capital: Salt Lake City
Total electors: Six.
In 2016, the electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.
How Utah votes: Red. Utah has voted for the Republican Party in every presidential election since 1968.
Demographic breakdown: 88.6 percent White and 2.8 percent African-American.
Fun fact: With widely prevalent conservative political values in the state, the Republican Party is dominant in Utah. Eighty percent of Utah's state legislators, who are predominantly Republican, are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
