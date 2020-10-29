US Election 2020 Texas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Texas is a state in the South Central Region of the United States, and the second-largest in the country

Year of entry into union: 1845

Capital: Austin

Total electors: Thirty-eight.

In 2016, the Texan electors, all other than Christopher Suprun (who pledged not to vote for Donald Trump), pledged to vote for Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Texas votes: Red. Texas has voted Republican in every election since 1980.

Demographic breakdown: 84.14 percent White, 12.09 percent Black and 1.10 percent American Indian or Alaskan Native.

Fun fact: After the popular vote in 2016, Janis Holt replaced elector Arthur Sisneros in the Electoral College after the latter decided to resign rather than having to vote for Trump. “I came to the conclusion, well, I can't vote for Donald Trump. I don't, in good conscience, think that he's qualified,” Sisneros had said.

