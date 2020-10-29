US Election 2020 Tennessee profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the US South

Year of entry into union: 1796

Capital: Nashville

Total electors: Eleven.

In 2016, Tennessee’s electors pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Tennessee votes: Red. Tennessee has voted Republican in every presidential election in the 21st Century.

Demographic breakdown: 77.7 percent White, 16.8 percent African-American and 1.7 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Tennessee hosted the final presidential debate ahead of the 2020 elections, which happened to be the only face-to-face debate this year free of interruptions and heckling.

