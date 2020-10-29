US Election 2020 South Dakota profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

South Dakota is an expansive, sparsely populated midwestern US state where rolling prairies give way to the dramatic Black Hills National Forest

Year of entry into union: 1889

Capital: Pierre

Total electors: Three.

In 2016, the three electors from the state voted for Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

How South Dakota votes: Red. The state has voted Republican in every election since 1968.

Demographic breakdown: 77 percent White, 17.5 percent American Indian, 2.8 percent African-American and 2.6 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: In the state’s 131-year history, Democrats have won the popular vote in only four presidential elections — 1896, 1932, 1936 and 1964. With the exception of Alaska, no state has voted Democrat fewer times in United States’ history.

