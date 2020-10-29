US Election 2020 South Dakota profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
South Dakota is an expansive, sparsely populated midwestern US state where rolling prairies give way to the dramatic Black Hills National Forest
Year of entry into union: 1889
Capital: Pierre
Total electors: Three.
In 2016, the three electors from the state voted for Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
How South Dakota votes: Red. The state has voted Republican in every election since 1968.
Demographic breakdown: 77 percent White, 17.5 percent American Indian, 2.8 percent African-American and 2.6 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: In the state’s 131-year history, Democrats have won the popular vote in only four presidential elections — 1896, 1932, 1936 and 1964. With the exception of Alaska, no state has voted Democrat fewer times in United States’ history.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Texas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Texas is a state in the South Central Region of the United States, and the second-largest in the country
US Election 2020 Utah profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Utah is a state in the western United States. It is bordered by Colorado to the east, Wyoming to the northeast, Idaho to the north, Arizona to the south, and Nevada to the west
US Election 2020 Vermont profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Vermont is a state in the northeastern United States, known for its natural landscape, which is primarily forested