US Election 2020 South Carolina profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

South Carolina is a southeastern US state known for its shoreline of subtropical beaches and marshlike sea islands

FP Research October 29, 2020 07:28:47 IST pollpedia

Year of entry into union: 1788 Capital: Columbia Total electors: Nine. In 2016, South Carolina electors voted for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president. How South Carolina votes: Red. South Carolina has voted Republican in every election since 1980. Demographic breakdown: 68.9 percent White, 30.1 percent Black and 1.13 percent Asian-American. Fun fact: The Republican Party dominates the politics of South Carolina. Presently, both US Senators from the state, five of seven representatives to the US House of Representatives, all nine state executive offices and a majority of the state’s General Assembly are all Republican. Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here Read profiles of other US states here

