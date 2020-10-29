US Election 2020 Rhode Island profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Rhode Island, a US state in New England, is known for sandy shores and seaside colonial towns
Year of entry into union: 1790
Capital: Providence
Total electors: Four.
In 2016, the four electors from Rhode Island pledged to vote for Democratic nominees Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine.
How Rhode Island votes: Blue. The state has voted Democrat in every election since 1988.
Demographic breakdown: 81.4 percent White, 5.7 percent African-American and 2.9 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Both the Republican Party and the Democratic Party have enjoyed long periods of domination in the state. The period from the mid-19th Century to the 1930s is regarded as the Republican era in Rhode Island while the period from the 1930s until today is termed the state’s Democratic era.
