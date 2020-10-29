US Election 2020 Pennsylvania profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Pennsylvania, officially the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, is a state founded by William Penn in the Northeastern, Great Lakes, Appalachian, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States

Year of entry into union: 1787

Capital: Harrisburg

Total electors: Twenty.

In 2016, they pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Pennsylvania votes: Swing state. Although Pennsylvania voted Republican in the previous election of 2016, the state has preferred Democratic presidential nominees in all elections between 1992 and 2012.

Demographic breakdown: 81.9 percent White, 10.9 percent African-American and 2.8 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: After Pennsylvania swinged to the Grand Old Party in 2016, the state is expected to swing back to the Democratic Party in the 2020 elections if one goes by recent opinion polls in the state.

Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here

Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here

Read profiles of other US states here