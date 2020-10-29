US Election 2020 Oregon profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Oregon is a state in the Pacific Northwest region on the West Coast of the United States
Year of entry into union: 1859
Capital: Salem
Total electors: Seven.
In 2016, the seven electors from Oregon pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How Oregon votes: Blue. Oregon has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee every year since 1988.
Demographic breakdown: 85.1 percent White, four percent Asian-American and 1.9 percent African-American.
Key fact: Conversations around race are likely to shape the poll results in Oregon this presidential election. This year’s protests in Oregon’s cities of Portland and Bend after the killing of George Floyd were some of the biggest in the country, while supporters of Donald Trump and Black Lives Matters protestors continue to fight in the state, sometimes violently.
Follow all the latest news from US Election 2020 here
Brush up on how the US elects its president and vice-president here
Read profiles of other US states here
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Election 2020 Texas profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Texas is a state in the South Central Region of the United States, and the second-largest in the country
US Election 2020 Utah profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Utah is a state in the western United States. It is bordered by Colorado to the east, Wyoming to the northeast, Idaho to the north, Arizona to the south, and Nevada to the west
US Election 2020 Vermont profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Vermont is a state in the northeastern United States, known for its natural landscape, which is primarily forested