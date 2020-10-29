US Election 2020 Oregon profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Oregon is a state in the Pacific Northwest region on the West Coast of the United States

Year of entry into union: 1859

Capital: Salem

Total electors: Seven.

In 2016, the seven electors from Oregon pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How Oregon votes: Blue. Oregon has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee every year since 1988.

Demographic breakdown: 85.1 percent White, four percent Asian-American and 1.9 percent African-American.

Key fact: Conversations around race are likely to shape the poll results in Oregon this presidential election. This year’s protests in Oregon’s cities of Portland and Bend after the killing of George Floyd were some of the biggest in the country, while supporters of Donald Trump and Black Lives Matters protestors continue to fight in the state, sometimes violently.

