US Election 2020 Oklahoma profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

Oklahoma is a state in the South Central region of the United States, bordered by Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, New Mexico and Colorado

Year of entry into union: 1907

Capital: Oklahoma City

Total electors: Seven.

In 2016, the seven electors from Oklahoma pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.

How Oklahoma votes: Red. Oklahoma has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968, often by large margins.

Demographic breakdown: 65.3 percent White, 9.3 percent Native American, 7.8 percent African-American and 2.3 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Oklahoma is one of the Republican Party’s strongest bastions. In 2010, for the first time in the state’s history, the Grand Old Party won every single state-wide office that went to polls that year. The party today holds all 11 state-wide offices in Oklahoma.

