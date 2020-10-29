US Election 2020 Oklahoma profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Oklahoma is a state in the South Central region of the United States, bordered by Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, New Mexico and Colorado
Year of entry into union: 1907
Capital: Oklahoma City
Total electors: Seven.
In 2016, the seven electors from Oklahoma pledged to vote for Donald Trump for president and Mike Pence for vice-president.
How Oklahoma votes: Red. Oklahoma has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968, often by large margins.
Demographic breakdown: 65.3 percent White, 9.3 percent Native American, 7.8 percent African-American and 2.3 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Oklahoma is one of the Republican Party’s strongest bastions. In 2010, for the first time in the state’s history, the Grand Old Party won every single state-wide office that went to polls that year. The party today holds all 11 state-wide offices in Oklahoma.
