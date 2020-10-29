US Election 2020 Ohio profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Ohio is a state in the East North Central region of the Midwestern United States
Year of entry into union: 1803
Capital: Columbus
Total electors: Eighteen.
In 2016, Ohio’s electors pledged to vote for Republican candidates Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
How Ohio votes: Swing state. In the previous election in 2016, Ohio voted Republican, while in 2012 and 2008, Ohio voted Democrat.
Demographic breakdown: 78.7 percent White, 18 percent African-American and 3.1 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Since 1964, the presidential candidate who has won Ohio has gone on to become president. This year, as of 22 October, Trump leads in the opinion polls in Ohio, ahead of Democratic nominee Joe Biden by one percentage point.
