US Election 2020 North Carolina profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

North Carolina is a state in the southeastern region of the United States

Year of entry into union: 1789

Capital: Raleigh

Total electors: Fifteen.

In 2016, the 15 electors from North Carolina voted for Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence.

How North Carolina votes: Swing state. North Carolina has voted Republican in the last two presidential elections, and Democrat in 2008.

Demographic breakdown: 67.2 percent White, 26.4 percent African-American, 4.9 percent Asian-American and 1.6 percent American Indian.

Fun fact: North Carolina promises to be a close contest in the 2020 presidential election. Although the state has voted Republican in the last two elections, Democrat Joe Biden currently seems to be slightly ahead of Trump by 3 percentage points, according to local polls.

