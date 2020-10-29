US Election 2020 New York profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
New York is a state in the northeastern US, known for New York City and towering Niagara Falls
Year of entry into union: 1788
Capital: Albany
Total electors: Twenty-nine.
In 2016, all New York electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How New York votes: Blue. New York has voted for the Democratic Party in every national election since 1988.
Demographic breakdown: 75.62 percent White, 18.39 percent African-American and 6.27 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: As of 2020, there are more than two (2.3) registered Democrats in the state of New York for every registered Republican.
