US Election 2020 New Mexico profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more

New Mexico is a state in the Southwestern region of the United States of America

Year of entry into union: 1912

Capital: Santa Fe

Total electors: Five.

In 2016, all five electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.

How New Mexico votes: Blue. Other than in 2004, New Mexico has voted for the Democratic Party in every election since 1992.

Demographic breakdown: 82 percent White, 13.4 percent American Indian, 2.6 percent African-American and 2 percent Asian-American.

Fun fact: Since becoming a state in 1912, New Mexico has voted for the eventual winner of the national popular vote in each presidential election, except in in 1976.

