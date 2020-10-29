US Election 2020 New Mexico profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
New Mexico is a state in the Southwestern region of the United States of America
Year of entry into union: 1912
Capital: Santa Fe
Total electors: Five.
In 2016, all five electors pledged to vote for Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How New Mexico votes: Blue. Other than in 2004, New Mexico has voted for the Democratic Party in every election since 1992.
Demographic breakdown: 82 percent White, 13.4 percent American Indian, 2.6 percent African-American and 2 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Since becoming a state in 1912, New Mexico has voted for the eventual winner of the national popular vote in each presidential election, except in in 1976.
