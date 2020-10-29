US Election 2020 New Jersey profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
New Jersey is a northeastern US state with some 130 miles of Atlantic coast
Year of entry into union: 1787
Capital: Trenton
Total electors: Fourteen.
In 2016, the 14 electors from New Jersey pledged to vote for Democratic nominees Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine.
How New Jersey votes: Blue. New Jersey has voted for the Democratic Party in every presidential election since 1992.
Demographic breakdown: 68.6 percent White, 13.7 percent African-American and 8.3 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: New Jersey in the last two decades has been strongly Democratic. As of 2020, there are over a million more registered Democrats in the state than registered Republicans.
