US Election 2020 Nevada profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Nevada is a state in the Western United States that is bordered by Oregon to the northwest, Idaho to the northeast, California to the west, Arizona to the southeast, and Utah to the east
Year of entry into union: 1864
Capital: Carson City
Total electors: Six.
In 2016, the six electoral votes were pledged to Hillary Clinton for president and Tim Kaine for vice-president.
How Nevada votes: Blue. Nevada has voted Blue in the last three elections.
Demographic breakdown: 67.1 percent White, 8.8 percent African-American and 8.1 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Although seen as a Blue state, Nevada is not a stronghold of either the Republicans or the Democrats. However, as of January 2020, registered Democrat voters in Nevada outnumber registered Republican voters by over 11 lakh.
