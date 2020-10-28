US Election 2020 Nebraska profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Nebraska is a midwestern US state encompassing the prairies of the Great Plains, the towering dunes of the Sandhills and dramatic rock formations
Year of entry into union: 1867
Capital: Lincoln
Total electors: Five.
In 2016, the five Nebraskan electors pledged to vote for Republican nominees Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
How Nebraska votes: Red. Nebraska has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1940, with the sole exception of 1964.
Demographic breakdown: 88 percent White, 4.7 percent African-American and 2.1 percent Asian-American.
Fun fact: Like Maine, Nebraska allows its electors to split the electoral vote. This power was exercised for the first time in 2008 when Nebraskan electors split their votes between Republican John McCain and Democrat Barack Obama.
