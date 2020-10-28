US Election 2020 Montana profile: How state voted in 2016, demographics and more
Montana is a western state defined by its diverse terrain ranging from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains
Year of entry into union: 1889
Capital: Helena
Total electors: Three.
In 2016, the three electors from Montana pledged to vote for Donald Trump and Mike Pence for president and vice-president respectively.
How Montana votes: Red. Montana has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1996.
Demographic breakdown: 89.4 percent White and 6.3 percent Native American.
Fun fact: Although historically with the Democrats thanks to support from unionised miners and railroad workers, Montana has been a Republican stronghold in the last few decades. Democratic nominees have won Montana only twice since 1952 — with Lyndon Johnson in 1964 and with Bill Clinton in 1992.
